SmackDown Star Signs New Multi-Year Contract With WWE

Jinder Mahal has signed a new five-year contract with WWE, according to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Mahal, who is 32 years old, returned to WWE in July 2016 for his second stint with the sports-entertainment organization. Given the time frame of his return, his current contract likely would have expired next month since WWE generally signed talent to three-year deals then. WWE has been trying to sign talent with expiring deals to five-year contracts as of late.

Mahal’s second stint has included multiple title reigns, including a surprising WWE Championship run over the course of 2017. Most recently, Mahal has been part of the contingent of WWE Superstars battling for the 24/7 Championship, which he won twice this month.