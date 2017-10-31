SmackDown Star Signs New WWE Contract, WWE Stars Host Anti-Bullying Rally, Nikki Bella

– Above is a bonus clip from last week’s Total Bellas season 2 finale with Nikki Bella talking to John Laurinaitis about her WWE future.

– Sin Cara recently inked a new deal with WWE, according to PWInsider. This is why Cara has been pushed on SmackDown in the feud with WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin and why he recently had his own Reebok sneakers released. As noted, Cara will wrestle Corbin in another non-title match on tonight’s SmackDown after picking up two recent non-title wins via disqualification and count out. No word yet on exactly how long the deal is for but it is a multi-year deal.

– Alicia Fox, Rich Swann, Titus O’Neil, Jason Jordan and Mike Rome hosted an anti-bullying rally with the Boys & Girls Club of America in Baltimore, MD before Monday’s RAW. Below are photos from the event:

Thank you to the Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore for being a pilot and supporter of #BeAStar pic.twitter.com/FEW2jeIOsg — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) October 30, 2017