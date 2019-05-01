SmackDown Stars Confirmed For Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, RAW Top 10

— The field is set for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Alexa Bliss kicked off Raw Monday night with a “Moment of Bliss” installment that confirmed the Raw Superstars participating in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet. It was then announced Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE that Ali, Andrade, Finn Balor, and Randy Orton will represent Team Blue.

The Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will be held at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, which takes place on Sunday, May 19 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

