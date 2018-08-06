SmackDown Stars Film WWE Ride Along, A Look Back At SummerSlam 2003 (Video)

– Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are all being filmed tonight in Florida for the WWE Network series, WWE Ride Along.

Lynch and Flair are in one car, with Rose and Deville in the other.

About to film #WWERideAlong for the @WWENetwork with obvi my bestie/ex roommate/ tag partner/ sister from another mister @WWE_MandyRose 💁‍♀️ it’s gonna be DANDY 😎🍩 — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 5, 2018

All four SmackDown LIVE Superstars posted photos and videos of their road trip on Instagram.

– Ahead of SummerSlam 2018 on August 19, WWE posted this 60-second highlight video looking back at SummerSlam 2003.

In the main event, Triple H beat Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Kevin Nash, Randy Orton and Shawn Michaels in an Elimination Chamber Match to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.