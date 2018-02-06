SmackDown Superstar Is A Hot Seller For WWE

WWE is selling a lot of Rusev merchandise these days.
The SmackDown Star is one of the top merchandise pushers in the sports entertainment company for his t-shirt and calendar as they have become more popular amongst fans.
Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp noted on Twitter that WWE has ordered an additional 5,000 “Rusev Day” calendars after the initial order of 2,500 sold quicker than expected.
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 6, 2018