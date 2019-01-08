SmackDown Superstar Officially Enters The 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Thirty male Superstars from Raw and SmackDown LIVE will fight for a title match opportunity when the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble Match takes place on Sunday, January 27. The winner of the massive melee will go on to challenge for either the Universal Championship or WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

In this backstage promo from last night’s WWE live event in North Charleston, South Carolina, Andrade “Cien” Almas announced his entry into the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

John Cena returned to Raw last night and declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Later in the show, Baron Corbin, Elias and Jinder Mahal declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. The other confirmed entrants are:

Bobby Lashley

Dean Ambrose

Samoa Joe

Drew McIntyre

Kofi Kingston

Big E

Xavier Woods

Seth Rollins

Finn Balor

Jeff Hardy

R-Truth (who earned the coveted No. 30 spot by winning WWE Mixed Match Challenge with Carmella)

A tradition dating back to 1988, the Men’s Royal Rumble Match starts with two participants, and WWE Superstars enter the ring at equal intervals. This continues until all 30 Superstars have entered the bout. Elimination occurs when a Superstar is thrown over the top rope, and both of his feet hit the floor. The last Superstar in the ring will be declared the victor.