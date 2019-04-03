SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match Added To WrestleMania 35

A Fatal 4-Way Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship has been made official for WrestleMania 35.

This Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, The Usos will put the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on the line against Ricochet and Aleister Black, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev, and Sheamus and Cesaro.

This match was set on tonight’s episode of SmackDown LIVE, with WrestleMania 35 Host Alexa Bliss announcing it after The Usos, Aleister Black and Ricochet beat The Bar, Nakamura and Rusev in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match.

Rusev got pinned after The Usos hit him with a double superkick. Following Bliss’ announcement, the four teams brawled. Black laid out Cesaro with Black Mass and Ricochet hit a dive on the outside.

In the storyline, there is speculation that The Usos may be facing repercussions for forfeiting their part in a Tag Team Gauntlet Match against The New Day one week earlier, a contest specifically set up by Vince McMahon to keep Kofi Kingston out of a title match against WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania.