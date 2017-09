The Usos have decided to invoke their rematch clause from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day for a match at the October WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Hell In a Cell takes place on October 8th from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Below is the card going into tonight’s blue brand show:

Hell In a Cell Match

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The New Day