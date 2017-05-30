SmackDown Tag Team Title Match Announced For WWE MITB PPV

As seen on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, The New Day made their blue brand debuts after being switched over in the “Superstar Shakeup” early last month. As noted, the debut was delayed while Kofi Kingston recovered from an ankle injury.

It was announced on SmackDown that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles against The New Day at the June 18th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. No word yet on which combination of Big E, Kofi and Xavier Woods will be representing The New Day but we will keep you updated.

Below is the updated MITB card:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

MITB Ladder Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos