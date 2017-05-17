the-rock5

SmackDown Top 10, New WWE Attitude Era DVD In The Works, The Rock

– Above are the top 10 moments from last night’s Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from Manchester, NH.

– WWE has plans to release a “1997: Dawn of the Attitude” DVD this coming October, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The set will look at the beginning of The Attitude Era with Steve Austin, DX, The Hart Foundation, Kane, the Montreal Screwjob and more.

– As seen below, former WWE Champion The Rock is featured with his Baywatch co-stars on the cover of the weekend issue of Parade. Baywatch hits theaters next Thursday, May 25th and already has a big buzz going on social media.

