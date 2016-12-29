SmackDown Viewership For Final Episode Of 2016

This week’s WWE SmackDown, the loaded final show of 2016 with John Cena’s return plus WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler in the main event, drew 2.885 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.637 million viewers.

SmackDown was #3 for the night on cable in viewership, behind college football on ESPN and Curse of Oak Island. SmackDown was #3 in the 18-49 demographic, behind college football and Curse of Oak Island.

In comparison, Monday’s RAW averaged 2.855 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.955 million viewers. It’s worth noting that SmackDown beat RAW in viewership this week.