This week’s Smackdown, which featured the NXT invasion and the show’s return to FOX, drew 2.543 million viewers. This number was up from the 2.418 million viewers that the episode on FOX drew two weeks ago. Here were the hourly numbers:

Hour 1: 2.605

Hour 2: 2.481

Last Friday’s edition of Smackdown Live on FS1 drew just 888,000 viewers and was by far the lowest viewership for a live edition of Smackdown. The show did a 0.41 in the 18-49 male demographic.