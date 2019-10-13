SmackDown Viewership Plummets, Kevin Owens Vents About WWE Draft

– The 2nd edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX saw a huge decline in viewership from last week’s premiere. This week’s show, built around the WWE Draft, drew 2.898 million viewers which was almost a full million viewers drop from last week’s 3.869 million viewers. While the overall viewership drop was around 25%, Smackdown still did well in the 18-49 demo with a 0.95 rating.

– Kevin Owens vented on Twitter about being one of the later Draft picks to RAW during last night’s edition of Smackdown: