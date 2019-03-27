SmackDown Women React To Losing Their SD Women’s Title Match Opportunity

In the wake of Charlotte Flair winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship tonight on SmackDown LIVE, Carmella, Naomi, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville had something to say about losing their title match opportunity.

WWE announced last week that Carmella, Naomi, Rose, and Deville would compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match tonight to determine Asuka’s challenger for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35. That didn’t happen though. Instead, Flair shocked the WWE Universe by regaining the SmackDown Women’s Championship from “The Empress Of Tomorrow” in an impromptu match.

All four took to Twitter afterward to vent their frustrations in a passive aggressive manner.

😑 — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 27, 2019

Push through. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 27, 2019