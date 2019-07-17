SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Set For SummerSlam, Sasha Banks

— Bayley will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ember Moon at SummerSlam.

After Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville challenged Moon to find a partner to face the outspoken duo in a tag team match on Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown LIVE, Bayley answered the call and helped “The Shenom” secure the victory in convincing fashion.

In a post-match interview, Kayla Braxton asked Bayley who her next challenger may be after her successful title defense in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WWE Extreme Rules. Bayley wasted little time offering “The War Goddess” an opportunity, which Moon accepted by saying “Hell yeah!”

SummerSlam takes place on August 11 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

— On Monday, Sasha Banks showed off her lip tattoo for the first time on her Instagram account. The tattoo is on the inside of her bottom lip and reads “Protect.”

Banks got the tattoo in May and the artist, Jonathan Garcia, posted photos of her showing it off on his Instagram account. Garcia said in his post that it’s Banks’ first tattoo.