SmackDown Women’s Title Booked For WWE Fastlane

WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women’s Title against Ruby Riott at the Fastlane PPV.

WWE Fastlane is set to take place on Sunday, March 11th, 2018 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown brand event and the final PPV event before Wrestlemania 34. Here is the updated card:

WWE Title Fatal 5-Way Match: AJ Styles © vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin

United States Title Match: Bobby Roode © vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos © vs. The New Day

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Ruby Riott