So, What is the Appeal of Modern Pro Wrestling?

There is no arguing that professional wrestling is a cultural phenomenon in many parts of the world. There are dozens of professional wrestling associations, from the WWE to the WWF and all of the others you’ve heard of. And in some families, the love of pro wrestling has been passed down from father to son since the post-World War II era. The question is this: what is the appeal?

Multiple exposés over the last 30 years have made it clear that professional wrestling is as much performance art as it is a sport. It is common knowledge that matches are both scripted and fixed for entertainment purposes. Fans may not know the outcome of a particular match before it begins, but organisers and wrestlers do.

So again, what is the appeal? Why has professional wrestling been continually practised around the world since the 1800s? There has to be something to it. Otherwise, the men and women who wrestle professionally wouldn’t keep putting themselves in harm’s way.

Maybe It’s the Showbiz

Given some of the more gregarious men and women who have graced the ring, it’s not inconceivable to believe that some wrestlers do what they do because they are natural performers. They love to perform. To them, the medium is not as important as the spotlight. If wrestling is a way to get much needed exposure and attention, that’s the way to go.

One can hardly argue that your typical professional wrestling card is as well choreographed as any concert or theatre experience. In between matches, there is plenty of trash talk. There are lights, special effects, loud music, and all the rest.

If there is any doubt about how much show business is involved, one only needs to ask promoters. They have to do everything concert promoters and theatre managers have to do. For example, they have to look to fire risk assessment guidance for large venues in order to make sure that what they are doing meets fire code. So yes, there is an element of show business here.

Maybe It’s the Personalities

A big part of any showbiz operation is the personalities that populate it. Professional wrestling certainly has its fair share. For example, perhaps you have heard of the legendary Hulk Hogan. He is one of professional wrestling’s larger-than-life personalities whose name and reputation live on even though he hasn’t wrestled in years.

Andre the giant was another legend. People who know nothing about wrestling still know who Andre the giant was. He was to pro wrestling what General Tom Thumb was to PT Barnum’s circus. Maybe he and his fellow personalities are the biggest draws of pro wrestling.

Maybe It’s the Action

Another possibility that could explain the popularity of pro wrestling is the non-stop action. From the minute the show starts until the final match is concluded, there is always something going on. It is high energy. It is even invigorating to some degree. One thing is for sure: people who prefer the slow pace and intellectual stimulation of baseball do not find pro wrestling all that appealing.

Along those same lines, pro wrestling offers a little bit of extracurricular action outside of the ring. Media events can be quite entertaining, as are television interviews and internet posts. Pro wrestlers love to stir the pot outside the ring in order to improve the action inside. It is all part of the soap opera that is pro wrestling.

Maybe It’s the Stories

Knowing that pro wrestling matches are scripted leads to the obvious conclusion that the stories outside the ring are also scripted. That is not a bad thing. Why? Because everyone loves a good story. When you are a pro wrestling fan, you can follow the stories of your favourite wrestlers as they interact with other competitors and management. Sometimes the stories are more compelling than the matches themselves.

Maybe It’s the Fantasy

Maybe pro wrestling is popular because it is one big fantasy. Most people in their right minds would take no pleasure in watching one person legitimately strangle another person to death. We would take no pleasure in a genuinely bruising fight among two mortal enemies willing to break bones, shatter eyeballs, etc. Yet we can imagine what those things might be like by watching a simulated event during which we know the competitors will not be seriously injured.

Yes, there are cuts and scrapes. Occasionally there is a broken bone or two. But most of what happens in the wrestling ring is just show. The wrestlers are acting. It is a lot like slapstick in some regards. We get to momentarily belief wrestlers are hurting one another when they really are not.

The pro wrestling that we know today got its start back in Europe in the 1830s. Through industrialisation, numerous wars, several economic crashes and more, it has endured as a sport and performance art for the people. No one really knows why it has such widespread and lasting appeal. Maybe it’s one of the things described here. Perhaps it is all of them. Or maybe wrestling is popular just because it is entertaining.