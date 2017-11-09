Soccer Stars At SmackDown (Photos), Commercial With Mojo & Dean Ambrose, Maria Kanellis

– Above is the new Xfinity commercial with Dean Ambrose and Mojo Rawley, which aired this week during RAW.

– The Chicago Tribune reports that Maria Kanellis has been house hunting west of Chicago so she can be closer to her family as she prepares to give birth to her first child with Mike Kanellis in early 2018. The SmackDown Superstars have been living in Providence, RI.

– Former Manchester United teammates Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher were backstage at Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown in Manchester, England. Here they are with Carmella, The New Day, Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya: