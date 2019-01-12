Some WWE NXT Talents Not Heading To The Main Roster?

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Triple H commented on the NXT UK brand. Here a few highlights and video below:

“There are some talent here, that you might see come from the UK, that might move straight to RAW or SmackDown,” Triple H explained. “I think right now there’s sort of this perceived system of where it’s kinda – 1. RAW, 2. SmackDown, 3. NXT, 4. NXT UK. I don’t believe that, I believe that talent are talent and I believe they will sit where they sit, and I believe you’ll see talent over the next few years start coming up to Raw and SmackDown. And I think you’ll see them move back over in to NXT, or come back in to the NXT UK system. I think talent will begin to evolve and rotate through territories, so to speak.”

“I think there will be some talent that will be incredibly successful, will be global names, will be global, household names,” Triple H said, “that will probably never leave that NXT system because that’s their home base and that’s where they fit, and they’ll have incredibly successful, meaningful careers. And probably over those careers they’ll gravitate through different locations within the globe, maybe without never being on RAW or SmackDown, but that not being any lesser to their careers.”