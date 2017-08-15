Sonjay Dutt Reveals Why He Picked GFW Over WWE

Sonjay Dutt, who briefly worked for WWE as a Performance Center trainer earlier this year, explained why he turned down the WWE offer to make a TNA/GFW return during a GFW media call:

“A lot of factors played into that. I’m 35, I’ve got a wife, I’ve got two kids and I’ve got a family that I have to put first before my decisions in life. That took a good chunk of the decision-making process, what is best for them. You know, uprooting my family and two young children, that was a huge part of it…It was a tough [decision] but family first at the end of the day. Like I said, I’ve got a 6-year old and an 8-month old and a wife, so those factors outweigh anything.”