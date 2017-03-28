Special Bella Brains Episode, WWE Hosts Panel At Full Sail For Veterans, WWE Stock
– Above is the latest edition of “Bella Brains” with Daniel Bryan, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. This is a special episode with an intense lightning round.
– WWE stock was up 1.49% today, closing at $22.50 per share. Today’s high was $22.72 and the low was $22.05.
– WrestleMania 33 Week kicked off in Florida today as WWE and Hire Heroes USA hosted a networking event for Veterans at Full Sail University. As seen below, Mark Henry was joined by WWE NXT Superstars Steve Cutler, Macey Estrella, Kayla Braxton and Kenneth Crawford. Below are photos and video from the event:
Thanks to @HireHeroesUSA,@FullSail and @CityofOrlando for creating jobs for veterans at the #Wrestlemania career panel and networking event. pic.twitter.com/oBdg9DrVRU
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) March 28, 2017
##WWEVetPanel Takeover @FullSail! #Wrestlemania33 #WWEHero @HireHeroesUSA pic.twitter.com/05A3iAxgzd
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 28, 2017
Thanks to all who came out for the #WWEVetPanel! #WWEHero #FullSail pic.twitter.com/8jParxcqR1
— Full Sail University (@FullSail) March 28, 2017
Congratulations to Jason for his service to our country and all his hard work at @FullSail! @HireHeroesUSA #Wrestlemania #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/o8lBik9xuE
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 28, 2017