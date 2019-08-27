Speculation About Bobby Roode – Dolph Ziggler Tag Team

As seen on this week’s WWE RAW, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode won a tag team turmoil match to earn a match with Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins for the RAW tag team titles at Clash of Champions.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed why this decision was possibly made:

“I don’t think they want to do a match with Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman against Heavy Machinery. I don’t think that’s a good match for a pay-per-view. You could do the Revival, but the one thing with Roode and Ziggler you’ve got there is you could put them in there with Strowman and you know, they’ll know how to work around him and things like that. It’s not going to be anything you have to worry about. Whatever it is, they came up with a team, the team was good, so that’s cool. I think it’s a good thing that they came up with a good team. So many times they’ve come up with bad teams.”