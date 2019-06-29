Speculation About Braun Strowman, WWE Referee’s Items Stolen

– There is speculation that Braun Strowman is working hurt and that is a contributing factor as to why he hasn’t been pushed strongly on WWE television. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted about the situation:

“I’m bored with Braun’s promos and I think he’s really gone down a lot and he’s hurt too which doesn’t help. You know, I mean he’s lost his speed and that was one of the cool things about him and they don’t even realize they make him work the same match when he could run and when he doesn’t run it just takes you out of it.”

“Because you’re like ‘This guy can’t run,’ I don’t know what it is, his knees — I don’t know what it is, but he’s obviously hurt.”

– TMZ.com is reporting that WWE referee Charles Robinson had around $55,000 worth of memorabilia and collectibles stolen from his storage unit. TMZ noted that items that were stolen include “Evel Knievel stunt cycle toys, collectible ‘Chucky’ dolls, ‘Friday the 13th’ action figures, ‘Planet of the Apes’ lunchboxes, and WWF keepsakes.”