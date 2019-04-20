Speculation About Braun Strowman’s Current Position In WWE

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com recently commented on Braun Strowman’s current position in WWE:

“There have been times when Vince was ready to pull the trigger and then something happens behind the scenes just by the way Braun Strowman carries himself or maybe he’s a little late or just at times that he’s his own worst enemy with how he presents himself and Vince takes a step backward.”

“I just think he’s at the point now where Vince sees him as a walking mascot for the company more than he sees him as a top guy. So he’s kinda like a modern-day 911 for ECW vs being seen as a franchise player for the company.”