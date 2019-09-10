Speculation About Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse Segment

As seen on this week’s WWE RAW, Bray Wyatt smashed a clock during his Firefly Funhouse segment that changed the time from 3:16 to 11:19. Fans have been speculating about what this could mean:

Ezekiel 11:19 "I will give them an undivided heart and put a new spirit in them; I will remove from them their heart of stone and give them a heart of flesh."

The Undertaker debuted on November 19th, so 11/19, in 1990

Two things ppl are saying about Bray Wyatt/Fiend's clock

