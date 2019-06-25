Speculation About Brock Lesnar, Change To WWE Extreme Rules

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Brock Lesnar’s current status with WWE:

“I just know he’s been signing short term deals, but he’s been offered really good money so he may have signed a longer-term deal because he ain’t signing with UFC. I think that’s real clear right now is that he’s not going.”

“I don’t know if he was ever gonna go [to UFC]. He may have been using it for leverage. I mean I never took it seriously that he was going I mean no matter what, I mean I never did.”

– It appears that WWE is moving in a different direction for Extreme Rules with Samoa Joe likely being Kofi Kingston’s challenger for the WWE Title. Kofi vs. Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler had been advertised but Dave Meltzer noted the following:

“Owens is out of the picture, he was supposed to be in it and Ziggler — we saw no sign of Dolph Ziggler at all.”