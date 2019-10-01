Speculation About Brock Lesnar Storyline Direction

There is speculation that the Brock Lesnar angle with Rey Mysterio was done to possibly set up a match between Lesnar and MMA star Cain Velasquez. F4WOnline.com is reporting that WWE is interested in signing Velasquez. Velasquez, who defeated Lesnar at UFC 21 in 2010, has started getting into pro-wrestling and is working with AAA.

Here is what Dave Meltzer noted about the situation:

“Okay, so that promo he talked about tough guys and mixed martial arts and fighters… that was a promo for Cain [Velasquez] now, whether that’s gonna end up happening.”

“The whole segment with Rey and everything, you beat up the Mexican and the Mexican superhero badass comes in, that’s kinda where the idea was behind everything. Cain has not signed either so they have an idea. Obviously it’s Brock and Cain and this stuff was in that direction, but it may end up not happening, but that’s the destination in theory that this is headed toward.”