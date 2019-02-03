Speculation About Lars Sullivan’s Status With WWE

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com speculated about Lars Sullivan’s status with WWE:

“The guy they wanted to make an instant Superstar, but he was not going to win the Rumble was Lars Sullivan and you know… they really wanted him back last Monday and obviously he’s not back. So I don’t know what’s going as far as… well he’s not ready to be back, that’s all.”

“I don’t anticipate him not being with the company, but as each week goes by the idea of him wrestling John Cena gets slimmer and slimmer. It may be out the window by now, I don’t know.”

As previously noted, Sullivan was slated to debut on WWE television but reportedly suffered an anxiety attack.