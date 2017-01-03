Speculation About Rey Mysterio And TNA Impact Wrestling

There has been talk within Impact Wrestling recently about the possibility of bringing in Rey Mysterio to the company.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on a recent installment of Wrestling Observer Radio that Rey Mysterio’s contract with Lucha Underground was only for two seasons. With the second season running now, Mysterio would be able to appear for Impact Wrestling six months after this season airs, that is if Mysterio doesn’t opt to re-sign a new deal. It is very possible that Mysterio could appear for the company as early as October.

We can confirm that no official offer has been made to Mysterio and the idea is only in the early stages of discussion right now. We will keep you updated if we hear anything new regarding the topic.