Speculation About Ronda Rousey’s Future With WWE

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com speculated about the future of Ronda Rousey in WWE and when she might return after Wrestlemania 35:

“It may be a lot longer than [SummerSlam]. She might never come back. I expect that she will just because — I tell you what… If the fans hadn’t turned on her, 100% she would [come back] now, you know, I wouldn’t be so sure.”

“I think that she still will, but it’s a different thing. You remember the whole thing like, ‘Oh man these wrestling fans are so much better than MMA fans,’ you know blah, blah, blah, blah, blah and now I’m sure she’s not saying that.”