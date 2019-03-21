Speculation About Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Dating

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

There has been recent internet speculation that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are dating with pictures of them together making the rounds.

F4WOnline.com recently noted that Rollins attended a Peoria, IL live event with Lynch despite the fact that he wasn’t booked for the show. Peoria is approximately 100 miles from where Rollins lives.

