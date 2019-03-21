Speculation About Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Dating

There has been recent internet speculation that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are dating with pictures of them together making the rounds.

F4WOnline.com recently noted that Rollins attended a Peoria, IL live event with Lynch despite the fact that he wasn’t booked for the show. Peoria is approximately 100 miles from where Rollins lives.

Everyone out there wondering if Seth and Becky are dating while I'm over here wondering what she's reading on her phone 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qod2LPYP2m — The Mad Hatter ☕🎩🙃 (@FiendOrFriend) March 16, 2019