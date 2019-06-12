Speculation About Shane McMahon, Shawn Spears – AEW Update

– WrestleVotes noted the following regarding Shane McMahon’s recent push and speculation from a WWE source:

I’ve asked what the payoff is to this major Shane McMahon push & TV time allotment. No one seems to have a solid answer. One source said he could see (JUST HIS SPECULATION HERE) Shane being the one to defeat Kofi for the title. That would be something. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 12, 2019

– All Elite Wrestling confirmed that Shawn Spears, formerly Tye Dillinger in WWE, has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling. Spears was barely able to appear at Double or Nothing since his 90-day no compete clause had just expired.