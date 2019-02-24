Speculation About The Rock and WWE

The Rock noted on Instagram that he is currently in Atlanta and plans to surprise fans at a theater showing of the Fighting With My Family movie. Fans have been speculating about The Rock being in Atlanta since Monday’s RAW also happens to be taking place in Atlanta. While this could merely be a coincidence, fans aren’t ruling out that The Rock could possibly make an appearance with Wrestlemania 35 coming up soon.
Let’s roll ATLANTA! The secret surprise is out thanks to @kevinhart4real’s big mouth! I’ll be at REGAL ATLANTIC STATION TONIGHT to surprise the crowd watching #FightingWithMyFamily. Thank you so much for the love and support everyone — I’m grateful and can’t wait to return the love back tonight in the theater. My son Kev is gettin’ big. #FightingWithMyFamily #RegalAtlanticTheater #SURPRISE 🖤👊🏾