Speculation About The Undertaker and John Cena’s Roles For WrestleMania 35

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com recently commented on possible roles for The Undertaker and John Cena at Wrestlemania 35:

“The Undertaker I would expect to have him as a cameo. I haven’t heard about him wrestling. Remember they didn’t advertise that he was really, really, really gonna be there until WrestleMania was already taking place.”

“John Cena is filming his new movie until April 1st in Vancouver British Columbia. That allows him six days to have a match at WrestleMania. It is possible that he will appear, I would be shocked if he doesn’t appear whether he has a match or not, I have not heard anything.”