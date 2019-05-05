Speculation About What Will Take Place On WWE RAW This Week

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com gave some speculation about what might happen on this week’s edition of WWE RAW and what is going on with Roman Reigns:

“Their idea was to bring Roman Reigns to RAW and other guys. They cancelled their Monday night SmackDown house show so a lot of the SmackDown guys might — I’m gonna guess — no one’s told me this, but I’m guessing you’re gonna have Roman Reigns and the four women and the four guys from the Money In The Bank match running in and doing an angle maybe, maybe we’ll see what they’re doing.”

“The idea is to have a bigger show so we’ll see if it works.”