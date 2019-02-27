Speculation About Why Kofi Kingston Was Replaced At WWE Fastlane

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed why he felt Kofi Kingston was replaced by Kevin Owens in the WWE Title match at the Fastlane PPV:

“It appears that they flip-flopped Kevin Owens and Kofi Kingston. Because it was very clear that they’re going to do Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston and if they’re not gonna do it at Fastlane and Kevin Owens is getting the shot at Fastlane then that probably means that Kofi Kingston is getting the shot at Mania.”

“So that’s changed again in the last week because Kevin Owens was the one getting the shot at Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania in the original plans. So maybe they didn’t wanna beat Kofi Kingston and because of the way the plans were if Daniel Bryan fought Kofi Kingston they would have to beat Kofi Kingston so maybe they wanna put Kofi Kingston over?”