Speculation About Why The Undertaker Returned So Quickly

During his recent podcast, Booker T gave a theory as to why The Undertaker returned to WWE television so quickly after Super Showdown:

“The Undertaker made his return back to the ring tonight on Monday Night Raw, saving Roman Reigns from Shane-O-Mac and Drew McIntyre, ‘The Scottish Psychopath’,” Booker explained. “No one thought that they would see The Undertaker this soon after Super ShowDown, in what we would call, ‘the incident.’ No one thought we would see him this soon, but me personally, I think Undertaker was thinking, ‘Man, I gotta go get this bad taste out of my mouth. I gotta get rid of it and do something to make me forget.”

“I am sure The Undertaker was feeling the same way I was feeling knowing that people were going to bring it up until the rest of his wrestling career. And they probably still will. But just for himself, after going out there tonight and watching The Undertaker just a few minutes ago, it felt like The Undertaker of old. I’m going to tell you that Shane-O-Mac got it big-time on that chokeslam,” Booker laughed. “I’m serious. Now he is going to be in a match. This is the perfect way to bring The Undertaker into the fold, because Roman Reigns has been going through a lot of trouble with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, so what better way to sell this than to bring someone to back him up? Who is bigger? Who is the biggest name you can get in this business than The Undertaker? So I say come back out, and wash that little dirt off of you, and give the people what they want to see. Is this The Undertaker’s last match? That is the one thing. If it is the last match then you don’t want it to go down like it did at Super ShowDown. You don’t want that for yourself, or for your kids, or legacy. So you say, ‘Hey man, I have to go out here and do a re-do.’