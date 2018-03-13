Speculation On Big Name Appearing On Next Week’s Raw

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena on the USA Network, John Cena once again issued a challenge to The Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 34. Taker has yet to address his challenge.

WWE holds next week’s show in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. It should be noted that Cena is advertised for this TV event and will appear on the show. There is speculation that Taker could appear on this show as he lives in Texas to accept Cena’s challenge.