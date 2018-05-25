Speculation On Brock Lesnar’s Return To WWE

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live (via ringsidenews.com), Bryan Alvarez recently spoke about Brock Lesnar’s return to the ring. Here is what he had to say:

“He is not on Money In The Bank so my guess is when they first announced that he had re-signed a deal I did have someone tell me they believed he was going to be there through Summerslam. So all we know is that it is a short-term deal. I presume he is going to drop the title at Summerslam I don’t know what. It could happen I guess in July.

But he is not at Money In The Bank so it will either be the July pay-per-view or Summerslam and if you got Brock Lesnar and you’re paying him big money it will probably end up being Summerslam.”

He was last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view event where he retained his title against Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage Match.