Speculation On Former Impact Wrestling Champion Heading To The WWE

There is a lot of speculation as to what former Impact Wrestling World Champion Eli Drake will do next in his pro wrestling career.

His contract with the promotion is set to expire in a few days. However, as of this writing, there’s still no word yet on if he will try and sign with WWE or sign a new deal with Impact.

During the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Drake has yet to sign a new contract with Impact but is currently in talks with them. If he doesn’t sign with Impact then there are rumors he could end back up in the WWE.

If you recall, Drake was signed to a WWE developmental deal back in 2013 but was released on August 1st, 2014.