Speculation On Impact Wrestling Returning To Spike TV In US

Spike TV executive Scott Fishman met with Jeff Jarrett backstage at an Impact Wrestling taping over the weekend. Fishman and Jarrett had discussed Impact Wrestling possibly returning to Spike TV in the United States, according to ProWrestlingSheet.com. As previously noted, a deal was recently made for Impact Wrestling to return to the UK version of Spike.

With that being said, Spike TV rep David Schwarz is denying that there have been any talks to have Impact Wrestling return to Spike in the US. Here is what he said:

“Spike TV officials confirm that Scott Fishman was there for personal reasons — and is not negotiating any deals.”