Speculation On NXT Call-Ups For Tonight’s Episode Of SmackDown Live

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the USA Network, a few stars from NXT was called up to the WWE main roster. This included Ember Moon, No Way Jose and the Authors of Pain.

With tonight’s SmackDown Live, WWE fans should expect to see a few more call-ups to the main roster. The following names are rumored to be called up to the main roster tonight or in the Superstar Shake-Up next week:

SANITY

Billie Kay

Peyton Royce

Andrade Almas

Drew McIntyre