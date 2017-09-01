Speculation On The Undertaker Returning To The Ring

At WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, The Undertaker seemingly retired after losing to Roman Reigns. Following the loss, The Deadman ceremonially disrobed, leaving his hat, gloves, and trench coat in the middle of the ring before descending into smoke from the ramp.

Although this was expected to be his last match, primarily due to health issues, commentators over the past few months have left a shade of doubt regarding his retirement.

On Raw last Monday, John Cena was involved in a promo sparring with Reigns to further hype their match at No Mercy. During the segment, Reigns said that he has done something that Cena was not able to do: retire The Undertaker.

Cena responded, “I’m not The Undertaker. I’m not a battered veteran at the end of his career with a bad hip.”

While Cena’s comment seemed like a shot at The Undertaker, it could be leading to something in the future.

According to PWInsider.com, The Undertaker was working out in the ring before SummerSlam last week. Although he did not show up on television during the pay-per-view event, him working out in the ring is a strong sign that he would at least consider wrestling again.

There is also added speculation that Undertaker could return at No Mercy. A commercial for the show began airing this week and some fans noticed that Taker’s “gong” sound played at the very end of it.