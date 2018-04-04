Speculation On Who Will Induct Kid Rock Into WWE Hall Of Fame This Weekend

According to Twitter account @WrestleVotes, which has broken previous WWE stories, the word is that Kid Rock’s WWE Hall of Fame inductor is also a WWE Hall of Famer.

By looking at this tweet, it made it seem like Steve Austin will do the honors. It should be noted that this is a rumor and not fact yet so please keep that in mind.

Hearing Kid Rock’s Hall of Fame inductor is a former Hall of Fame headliner himself. Still not 100% on it, but I’m expecting a can of whoop ass to be opened on stage Friday night. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 4, 2018

WWE holds their 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, April 6th in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center and will air on WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network. Bill Goldberg will headline the class.