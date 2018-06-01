Speculation On Why WWE Booked Title Match On 205 Live

As seen on this week’s episode of 205 Live in Raleigh, NC at the PNC Arena on the WWE Network, Cedric Alexander successfully retained the Cruiserweight Title against Buddy Murphy.

There were some fans speculating as to why the sports entertainment company booked this match on this show instead of at the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV event.

Dave Meltzer talked about the match and why the Cruiserweights don’t fit into Money In The Bank at this point. Here is what he had to say (transcript courtesy of RingsideNews):

“They don’t need a Cruiserweight match on this pay-per-view anyway. I guess maybe that is the reason why they put it on 205 Live instead of on the pay-per-view because the pay-per-view is all full. I mean they could put it on the pregame show but it’s probably better to put it on 205 Live than a pregame show of the pay-per-view, maybe not but that’s what they did.”

“They also wanted Cedric to have the hometown thing which he did being from North Carolina and they were in Raleigh.”