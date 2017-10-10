Speculation That Neville Has Quit WWE

Neville reportedly quit and walked out on WWE yesterday prior to RAW, according to the Twitter account @WrestleVotes. Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that, while this hasn’t been confirmed, there appears to be some truth to the story and it’s possible that Neville asked for his release.

Breaking News: Neville (@WWENeville) quit last night. He walked out. — Pro Wrestling Votes (@WrestleVotes) October 10, 2017

As previously noted, Neville was originally scheduled to face Enzo in the Lumberjack match on RAW. According to Satin, Neville was scheduled to lose the match.

Neville’s most recent message on social media was from September 28th when he complained about the design of his new t-shirt.

This ATROCITY is not on the NEVILLE LEVEL. THE KING deserves better. @WWEShop pic.twitter.com/fMcwUnldoW — KING (@WWENeville) September 29, 2017

