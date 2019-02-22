Spoiler – Big Angle Planned For Ric Flair’s 70th Birthday Celebration On Raw This Monday

WWE will celebrate the 70th birthday of the legendary Ric Flair this Monday night on Raw in Atlanta, Georgia and according to reports, it’s supposed to lead to a big angle with the suspended Becky Lynch that will further her feud with Charlotte Flair.

The report adds, “Vince McMahon has been trying to figure out what can be done to get ratings up during WrestleMania season. Company officials believe what they have planned for Monday night will be big and should give them a nice ratings bump.”

The official website of the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio was advertising a match between Becky and Charlotte for WWE Fastlane on March 10. Quicken Loans Arena stopped advertising the match a few days ago, although Lynch and Charlotte are still scheduled to appear.