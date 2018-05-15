SPOILER: Competitors Added To Men & Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

WWE taped tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live earlier today in London, England at the O2 Arena. At the tapings, it was revealed that Becky Lynch has been added to the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

WWE held a qualifying match on this show for this upcoming ladder match that saw Becky Lynch defeat Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose earn the opportunity.

Also, WWE held a qualifying match for the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match that saw The New Day defeat The Bar. Now, The New Day will get to select a member to enter the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The Money In The Bank pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets.