Spoiler: Details On A Former WWE Champion Debuting For TNA Impact Wrestling (Photo)

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio is now in TNA.

The four-time WWE Champion, who performs as Alberto El Patron, is at tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, Florida.

Ed Nordholm, Executive Vice President of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp, tweeted this photo of El Patron chatting with Jeff Jarrett.

According to PWInsider.com, he is joining TNA full-time after coming to terms within the last few days. He’s slated to debut at tonight’s tapings and will receive a huge push.

El Patron had been in discussions with TNA while John Gaburick was in charge of creative with those talks going back to last fall. When the Jeff Jarrett regime took over, those talks halted. Following the departures of Drew Galloway and The Hardys, TNA reached out to El Patron and came to terms on a contract to debut him this week.

TNA had intended to keep his debut a surprise since he was secretly brought to the show.