The first match has been revealed for Redemption.

Impact Wrestling held a TV taping on Sunday from Orlando, FL at Universal Studios. At the tapings, it was revealed that Petey Williams will be challenging Matt Sydal for the X-Division Title at the upcoming PPV event.

Impact Wrestling will hold their Redemption pay-per-view event on April 22nd, 2018. The event will air on traditional PPV outlets and the FITE TV app.